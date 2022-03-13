‘Rs 2 crore for Bhagwant Mann’s swearing-in’: Congress slams ‘gross misuse of public exchequer’ by AAP

Mann along with AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and all elected MLAs today led a roadshow in Amritsar to thank voters.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann will take oath on March 16 at Khatkarkalan in Punjab. A total of 16 MLAs will take oath as ministers on a later date. Meanwhile, Mann along with AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and all elected MLAs today led a roadshow in Amritsar to thank voters. The roadshow started from Kachehri Chowk in the city. The AAP romped home by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly.

However, amid the all political buzz in the state, the Congress today alleged that Bhagwant Mann has started emptying the coffers of the state government even before his swearing-in. The Congress party today claimed that Rs 2 crore will be spent on Mann’s swearing-in.

“Bhagwant Mann eager to empty the treasury of Punjab as soon as he arrived. According to sources, more than Rs 2 crore is going to be spent on the oath ceremony of Shri Bhagwant Mann,” said the Congress.

आते ही पंजाब के खजाने खाली करने पर आतुर भगवंत मान।



सूत्रों के अनुसार श्री भगवंत मान के शपथ समारोह पर 2 करोड़ रुपये से ज़्यादा खर्च होने जा रहा है।

On the other hand, former Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira today alleged that Aam Aadmi Party is no different and is using government resources for his road-show in Amritsar.

“I thought Aam Aadmi Party would work differently as promised but unfortunately its first action of misusing government transport for its party rally at Amritsar today has shown they’re no different than traditional parties. This is gross misuse of public exchequer for politically motivated party promotion which is totally unacceptable at a time when we’re burdened with a colossal debt of over 3 lac crores. I urge Arvind Kejriwal to deposit this people’s money back in the treasury,” said Khaira.

I urge @ArvindKejriwal to deposit this people's money back in the treasury-khaira

The Punjab government yesterday ordered the withdrawal of security cover of 122 political leaders including former ministers and MLAs. Addressing party workers today, Mann said, “We’ve decreased security of 122 people and due to that 403 police personnel and 27 police vehicles have returned to the police stations. No government office will have CM’s photos but will have pictures of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar.”

Kejriwal and Mann also paid floral tribute at the Jallianwala Bagh memorial and offered prayers at the Durgiana Mandir and the Sri Ram Tirath Mandir.