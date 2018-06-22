Rs 18 lakh gone! Mumbai man arrested for duping 64 senior citizens with promise of 5-day Dubai trip at Rs 38,400

When Manay duped each one of them of Rs 38,400 for a five-night stay in Dubai, the victims did not realise the offer was too good to be true. (PTI)

A 35-year-old tour-operator from Mumbai, Nrupathy Manay, who ran a fraud company named ‘Manay Travels’, was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly cheating 64 senior citizens of Rs 18 lakh by promising them a paid trip to Dubai. Manay was arrested from Kalyan on June 14 this year, reported Hindustan Times. Among the 31 elderly couples and two other individuals from west Delhi’s Dwarka were Vijay Kumar Vaish and his wife who were looking forward to their first ever foreign trip.

Vaish and his wife went shopping, visited a foreign exchange and had also packed for their trip scheduled on March 8 this year. But much up to their disappointment, the trip never happened as tour agent Manay cancelled it just a week prior to the scheduled date, stating that the money paid for each individual was not enough. Manay even promised them a refund but despite repeated reminders, he allegedly did not return their money.

The group of elderly citizens lodged an FIR against Manay on April 9. According to reports, the FIR was filed by the president of Dwarka Senior Citizens Association, Balbir Singh Yadav. Yadav was the one who had conceived the idea of the trip. He informed the police that a group of 64 elderly people supposed to visit Dubai on a foreign trip this year but the visit did not take place due to the tour agent allegedly committing a fraud. The police said that they had asked Manay to join them in the probe but he did not show up.

When Manay duped each one of them of Rs 38,400 for a five-night stay in Dubai, the victims did not realise the offer was too good to be true. Yadav said that he had sought quotations from tour operators and the minimum quotation they received was from Manay. The payments were made in advance instalments by February 15.

One of the senior citizens, a retired scientist from IIT Delhi, GN Sharma said that neither the flight tickets were booked nor were the visa arrangements made. On February 28, Manay said that he would not be able to arrange the trip and promised to return their money but was allegedly lying. A visit to Home Minister Rajnath Singh on June 9 finally resulted in Manay’s arrest within a week. Sadly, the money could not be recovered.