​​ ​
  3. ‘Rs 15 Lakh credited to your account’: Watch Congress celebrates April Fool’s Day as ‘Happy Jumla Diwas’

‘Rs 15 Lakh credited to your account’: Watch Congress celebrates April Fool’s Day as ‘Happy Jumla Diwas’

"Rupees 15 Lakh has been credited to your AC, India has created so many jobs that aliens from Mars are working here, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi have swept Punjab National Bank in support of PM Narendra Modi's Swachch Bharat" - these were some jibes taken by Congress at the BJP on April fools day.

By: | Updated: April 1, 2018 1:09 PM
Happy jumla divas, congress video april fool divas, happy jumla divas congress, april fool politics, narendra modi april fool video, rahul gandhi april fool video The first tweet in the series read, “PM-MyGovt An amount of INR 15,00,000.00 has been CREDITED to your A/C on 01/04/2018 towards Acche Din. Ref No. https://BJP00000420.Total Avail.bal INR 0.00 Here are some other BREAKING NEWS stories trending this hour: #HappyJumlaDivas.”

“Rupees 15 Lakh has been credited to your AC, India has created so many jobs that aliens from Mars are working here, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi have swept Punjab National Bank in support of PM Narendra Modi’s Swachch Bharat” – these were some jibes taken by Congress at the BJP on April fools day. The first tweet in the series read, “PM-MyGovt An amount of INR 15,00,000.00 has been CREDITED to your A/C on 01/04/2018 towards Acche Din. Ref No. https://BJP00000420.Total  Avail.bal INR 0.00 Here are some other BREAKING NEWS stories trending this hour: #HappyJumlaDivas.”

The hashtag ‘HappyJumlaDivas’ soon became top Twitter trend and has been tweeted for at least 23 thousand times so far. “The BJP has just released its campaign slogan for 2019. Do let them know what you think of it. #HappyJumlaDivas, (sic)” Congress tweeted.

“Worried about price rise? The Modi Govt has just shared a tip on how to tackle it. #HappyJumlaDivas,” Congress tweeted with a photo which read: ” Bahut hui mehngai ki maar, ab karo BJP pe palatwar”


“Worried about price rise? The Modi Govt has just shared a tip on how to tackle it. #HappyJumlaDivas,” Congress tweeted with a photo which read: ” Bahut hui mehngai ki maar, ab karo BJP pe palatwar”

“Thanks to the Modi govt for eradicating corruption from the very roots. Jay Shah too says thanks. #HappyJumlaDivas,” it said in another tweet.

Indian Youth Congress, another wing associated to the Grand Old Party, released a video slamming Modi. The tweet by the IYC read: “After wooing voters with big fat promises of Employment, Lower Inflation, 15 Lakhs support and what not, the Modi govt terms them all as Jumlas. The convenience with which the govt transforms Promises to Jumlas is extraordinary. Today is the day for the Govt. #HappyJumlaDivas. (sic)”

During 2014 General Elections campaign, BJP leaders had said Rs 15 Lakh will can be deposited to accounts of all Indians if all Black Money were recovered. However, after coming to power, party president Amit Shah termed campaign pitch as a ‘Chunaavi Jumla’ (election slogan). The Congress mounted the attack on PM Modi and BJP using this occasion of April fools day.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Milind Chitale
    Apr 2, 2018 at 9:28 am
    Congress should present the alternative governance model than what is available now. Just by taking potshots - taking advantage of April fool's Day or such other days. People will not get fooled by such cheap theatrics.
    Reply
    1. Pamidi R Prasad Rao
      Apr 2, 2018 at 9:04 am
      Yes you are right. He is not smart enough ti stash large loots in foreign banks, nor smart enough to make it fly once detected. The declaration itself was a lesson to be beware of a non corrupt government, naturally all stachers are ante. creation cannot be in government as it increases corruption at lower levels and also drain on national resources, but youth are smart enough to become entrepreneurs and created more s. Lucky for our country, he does not have successors, and he has not yet opened a family business of ruling this country, on sympathy or successation. As he brought in anti corruption rules in to practice, which the previous ones never did, the rats ran away, who harboured, and nurtured them is conveniently forgotten. Look at the railways, roadways, power supply to villages, gas cylinders to the poor, and the transformation the country is going through. April fool
      Reply
      1. The Vadaken
        Apr 2, 2018 at 6:48 am
        So Rahul and his team in Congress want the government to deposit money into the account of the Indian citizens. That's great! Hope that will happen at the right time. Permission is public now!
        Reply
        1. Sateesh Kumar Soni
          Apr 1, 2018 at 11:10 pm
          Who should pay Dacoit scamgress and traitor characterless corrupt Nehru family who looted and raped the nation or who inform the public about the loot as whistle blower. Scamgress party of terrorist looters docoits rapist and a characterless traitor family.
          Reply
          1. Bikram Pradhan
            Apr 1, 2018 at 10:06 pm
            Its just the valuation he has given. In the bjp manifesto it has not mentioned to given 15lakhs rupees to every Indian. Stop fooling the country. Rahul is the fool person. It was the speech only. You fool Rahul Gandhi.
            Reply
            1. Aprajita Singh
              Apr 1, 2018 at 8:57 pm
              Rahul may well be called the National Fool. Other congress leaders are even bigger fools to follow this fool. 70 years of independence, congress ruled for the most part.. yet the state of kisaan is gone from bad to worse, still the roads r below desired standards, both in quality and coverage, still homeless people. So basically, they have looted the nation. Now here is a man, who and only he himself can lead the country to prosperity and Rahul to retirement while sitting in opposition, and these shameless people are again ganging up to take the last opportunity away from the Indians towards development. Lalu leading Bihar and Mamata leading West Bengal, ruins the states and the future of the citizens residing there. NAMO losing 2019 will be a bigger loss not for him but the country and countrymen. Rise and vote Indians. I am apolitical and so are my views. Nothing wrong in calling a spade a spade.
              Reply
              1. Ramesh DC
                Apr 1, 2018 at 8:34 pm
                For any problem arises in India is because of miss ruling of Cong govt since Independence
                Reply
                1. Chetan Deshpande
                  Apr 1, 2018 at 7:44 pm
                  INCIndia if your government have done this type of work, then there was no need of BJP. In your government, only the scams have taken place during 2004 - 14. If I am wrong then prove this. Also tell your working president and former president how much money they get annually. I am a citizen of India who is not biased for any specific political party. One time he have withdrawn ₹4000/- from ATM, still is it enough for your president? Stop your bloody politics now.
                  Reply
                  1. Praveen Kumar G Ravi
                    Apr 1, 2018 at 6:20 pm
                    Better Congress should reveal in what way it is diffe than bjp
                    Reply
                    1. Venkatasubramanian Pasupathy
                      Apr 1, 2018 at 5:42 pm
                      Jumla tweets shameless entire 10 years of scam ridden governance
                      Reply
                      1. Red Dragon
                        Apr 1, 2018 at 3:42 pm
                        Ha ha ha... Good one.... Tho...
                        Reply
                        1. Srichand Raheja
                          Apr 1, 2018 at 3:23 pm
                          By the way Aloo ki factories inaugurated in all cities of Bangalore.
                          Reply
                          1. Rajeev Singh
                            Apr 1, 2018 at 3:23 pm
                            No shame for the CONgress party. After swindling the nation for decades and keeping Indians divided on caste, creed, religion and poor and uneducated, and dependent on their doles they are now playing holier than thou. Shame on you Gandhi family. Time to pack up!
                            Reply
                            1. madhur sewak
                              Apr 1, 2018 at 3:18 pm
                              60 saal ho Gaye...congress ke Raaj me har din April fool hi to mana rahe thay..rahulji Sonia ji...ab logo ko bhadkana band kar do...April fool...jumla fool aap manao apne congress Chamcho ke sath...humko kya karna hum dekh lenge😊
                              Reply
                              1. shri siddhi vinayak enterprises
                                Apr 1, 2018 at 2:57 pm
                                Ulta chor (congress)kotwaal ko daate .......wala hisaab hai.... chori uper sina jori.... Congress is the most corrupt party in the world.....
                                Reply
                                1. Mallikarjun J Iyyer
                                  Apr 1, 2018 at 2:35 pm
                                  jumlalogy powerstickapnea is emerging science and close observations has revealed it immense potential for our country.
                                  Reply
                                  1. Prasad Rangdal
                                    Apr 1, 2018 at 2:30 pm
                                    It's happy pappu day.....and you Oly can celebrate it as he is ur beloved leader..... hahahaha..... enjoy.....
                                    Reply
                                    1. Satheesh Kumar
                                      Apr 1, 2018 at 2:04 pm
                                      Even after so many drubbings in so many states still Cong playing same old game of expecting or giving free money or freebies to people to win elections.
                                      Reply
                                      1. AKELLA567
                                        Apr 1, 2018 at 1:02 pm
                                        Head or Tail Indians has to celebrate HAPPY JUMLA DAY, heads Garibi Hatao Jumla, Tails Rs. 15 Lakhs Credit Jumla! what a pity 😑😑😑
                                        Reply
                                        1. Load More Comments

                                        Go to Top