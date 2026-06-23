The Centre dedicated infrastructure projects worth Rs 136 crore to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), underscoring its push to strengthen the force’s operational, administrative and training capacities as it expands into newer security domains. The package includes the foundation stone for a new CISF Headquarters building in New Delhi and the inauguration of three completed projects in Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar laid the foundation stone for the new CISF Headquarters building at the CGO Complex in the national capital. Built by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) at an estimated cost of Rs 75.78 crore, the nine-storey building is designed to serve as the nerve centre of the force’s administrative, operational and strategic functions. It will house the offices of the Director General and various branches of the force, besides a control room, conference facilities, auditorium, library, gymnasium and other modern amenities.

Laid the foundation stone for the new @CISFHQrs Headquarters at CGO Complex, New Delhi, and inaugurated infrastructure projects worth ₹136.03 crore dedicated to strengthening one of India’s finest security forces. The new 9-storey CISF Headquarters, being built at a cost of… pic.twitter.com/rhsX5DgmYv — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) June 22, 2026

Development projects in Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu

Along with the headquarters foundation, three completed infrastructure projects were inaugurated. These include the Subordinate Officers’ Mess, Aditya, at the National Industrial Security Academy in Hyderabad, built at a cost of Rs 34.22 crore; the Advanced Training Building, Abhyas, at NISA in Hyderabad, constructed for Rs 20.53 crore; and the Subordinate Officers’ Quarters at the 4th Reserve Battalion in Amravatipuram, Sivagangai, Tamil Nadu, built at a cost of Rs 5.50 crore.

Central government’s welfare focus

In his address, Bandi Sanjay Kumar reiterated the government’s commitment to the welfare of CAPF personnel and their families. He highlighted recent measures such as cashless healthcare through Ayushman CAPF and the Central Armed Police Forces Integrated Management System, transparent housing allotment through the CAPF e-Awas portal, and a compassionate disability policy that allows personnel disabled in the line of duty to continue serving with dignity and full benefits. He also referred to Project MANN for mental health support and financial relief measures through the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar network.

CISF’s expanding role

CISF DG Praveer Ranjan said the force is adapting to a security environment shaped by hybrid threats such as cyber-attacks, digital sabotage, drones and other technology-driven risks. He noted that the CISF has been entrusted with new responsibilities by the Ministry of Home Affairs in recent years, including its designation as a Recognised Security Organisation under the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code. He said this status enables the force to conduct security audits and assessments of major ports, supporting India’s growing Blue Economy.

Technology and future preparedness

Ranjan said the force is also expanding its role in internal security management, including responsibilities at high-security correctional facilities in Jammu and Kashmir. He added that the Recruit Training Centre at Behror in Rajasthan is being developed into a centre of excellence for drone and anti-drone technology, and that CISF has been made the nodal agency for protecting critical infrastructure against rogue drone threats. He further said specialised cyber security teams are being trained with premier institutions such as IIT Madras Pravartak, the National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar, and C-DAC.

Women’s battalion in security forces

The DG also highlighted the Home Ministry’s approval for raising the first all-women CISF Reserve Battalion at Nuh in Haryana, comprising 1,024 personnel. He described it as an important step toward empowering women in the force and widening CISF’s operational strength.

The ceremony was attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan, senior officers of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), officials from CPWD and SBI, and former CISF directors general. On the occasion, financial assistance of Rs 1 crore under the Personal Accident Insurance Scheme was handed over to the families of deceased CISF personnel, while customised motorised wheelchairs were presented to differently-abled dependent children of force personnel through a joint initiative of Sanrakshika and the State Bank of India (SBI).