A nationwide programme marking the start of a transformative phase for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) was launched this week, with Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressing participants virtually from Andhra Pradesh. The rollout included simultaneous district‑level events across the country, aimed at reorienting the scheme toward creating durable rural infrastructure while continuing to provide wage employment.

In Tripura, a state‑level event was held in West Tripura district. The programme drew enthusiastic participation from local self‑government representatives and the public — Panchayat chairpersons, vice‑chairpersons, Pradhans, deputy Pradhans, Panchayat members and community members attended in large numbers. Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy described the start as positive and well received.

“The programme marked the beginning of a transformative phase of the MGNREGA scheme. In our state as well, this initiative has started on a positive note. Panchayat chairpersons, vice‑chairpersons, Pradhans, deputy Pradhans, members, and members of the general public participated enthusiastically,” he said.

Rs 1,041 crore allocation for Tripura

Addressing concerns about the scheme’s continuity and funding, officials announced a significant financial allocation for Tripura. “There had been rumours that MGNREGA had been discontinued or that there was insufficient funding. However, today’s announcement has put those concerns to rest. An allocation of Rs 1,041 crore has been made for Tripura for the remaining nine months of the financial period,” Minister Tinku Roy said. This allocation is intended to support the implementation of the revamped MGNREGA agenda in the state through the remainder of the current financial year.

Focus shifts to durable, productive assets in Tripura

The restructured approach to MGNREGA places greater emphasis on constructing durable and productive rural assets rather than limiting work to traditional activities such as land levelling. Priority areas under the revamped programme include building cement concrete (CC) roads, water‑conservation structures, irrigation canals, drainage systems, market sheds and other infrastructure that can boost rural productivity and livelihoods while generating employment.

Officials and participants said the renewed focus under MGNREGA is expected to strengthen rural infrastructure, improve livelihoods and generate more sustainable employment across villages. By prioritising long‑lasting community assets, the initiative aims to align MGNREGA more closely with the national vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India), enhancing both immediate wage opportunities and longer‑term economic resilience.

Local leaders and community members welcomed the reorientation and funding, expressing optimism that the restructured scheme will better address evolving development needs of rural and economically weaker communities. Many participants also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the initiative aimed at strengthening rural development and employment generation. As implementation proceeds, officials will monitor asset quality, employment generation and the scheme’s ability to deliver both short‑term relief and lasting infrastructure gains.