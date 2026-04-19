Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin launched the party’s Chennai-specific manifesto at Anna Arivalayam on Sunday (April 19). The manifesto promises a “Chennai Super-6” agenda under Dravidian Model 2.0. This urban renewal pledge targets infrastructure, mobility, amenities and jobs ahead of state Assembly elections, positioning Chennai as a global tech and cultural hub.

Upgraded amenities and safety for residents

The manifesto prioritises basic facilities in Urban Habitat Development Board tenements, empowering women-led welfare groups with state funding for implementation. According to ‘Chennai Super 6’ manifesto, RO-purified water will reach areas lacking metro connections, while existing supplies will gain reliable distribution. High-intensity streetlights will blanket residential zones for enhanced safety, while a world-class cultural centre for art, music and literature will complete a suite of upgrades designed for residents.

Revolutionising urban mobility

To tackle congestion, DMK vows 1,000 new mini-buses for last-mile links to bus stops, metro and rail stations. As per the manifesto, AI-driven traffic systems will be introduced with the aim to slash travel times by 25 per cent.

Key projects in the city also got firm deadlines in the manifesto:

Chennai Peripheral Road (Ennore-Poonjeri) by 2027 Metro expansions and stormwater drains by 2028 Underground sewerage by 2027 City-wide road upgrades with wider footpaths, shaded avenues and better toilets by 2029

Humane stray dog management

Expanding the Animal Birth Control program threefold, the manifesto promises to triple the number of veterinarians and dog catchers while partnering NGOs for more shelters, ensuring a scientific, compassionate approach to urban animal welfare.

Global tech hub with 20,000 jobs

The crown jewel of the Chennai Super 6 manifesto is a Rs 10,000 crore Global Centre for AI, Animation, VFX, Gaming and Immersive Tech, complete with skill programs, research facilities and a “Global Talent Gateway”. It is expected to create 20,000 high-skill jobs.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23 (Thursday), with counting scheduled for May 4 (Monday). The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Congress, DMDK and VCK and the NDA led by AIADMK, with the BJP and PMK as allies.