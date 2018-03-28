Rs 1 lakh theft in Delhi and the curious case of a 5-yr-old suspect; here’s what happened

The girl, police said, is highly trained for the act and is notorious enough to give unsuspecting victims a quiet slip.

A recent case of robbery in Delhi has led the police to an unlikely suspect. A 5-year-old girl is alleged to have looted Rs 1 lakh from a 58-year-old woman. Yes, you read that right, a 5-yr-old girl was responsible for a Rs 1 lakh theft! The girl, police said, is highly trained for the act and is notorious enough to give unsuspecting victims a quiet slip. According to an Indian Express report, the girl hid the money in a newspaper and then kept it inside a polythene bag.

As unusual as it may sound, a probe into the theft revealed that it was the little girl’s family who were actually behind the incident. A police officer was quoted as saying that the girl was trained by family members who belong to the notorious Bawariya gang and are known for thefts in parts of the city. The probe, which began as a wild goose chase for the police, eventually led them to to the real culprits. The chase to arrest the culprit led the police to the girl’s mother and grand mother who trained the 5-year-old to carry out the roberry.

Ved Prakash Surya, Additional DCP (Shahdara) said, “We have arrested both women under sections IPC sections 379, 411 and 34. The girl will be handed over to her relatives, and since she is less than five years old, we will not be taking any legal action against her.” He added that the two women have previously committed thefts in southeast Delhi’s Badarpur for which they were arrested.

The incident took place when Sunita, the 58-year-old woman, was travelling and she suddenly realised that her purse was lighter. She then informed that police that two wmen had stolen around Rs 1 lakh from her purse. A police officer said, “The two women were caught from the area. We questioned them, and the girl’s mother told us that their daughter had taken the money.” The police then went door to door in the Rohtas Nagar where the incident had taken place.

When they met the girl, she told them that as she ws unable to carry the currency notes, she dumped them at a vegetable vendor’s stall. The police said, “The vendor handed over the money to us and said the girl had given him the money saying that she will take it from him later.”

He added, “We then had to check the CCTV footage because when we reached the spot where the girl took us, the vendor was not there. We had to sit for more than one hour looking through the CCTV footage before we identified the vendor, Naveen.”