Rs 1 crore fine on housing society in Greater Noida for water pollution

The developer has also been directed to ensure proper waste management on its premises and warned of action over non-compliance of rules, the GNIDA said.

In its biggest penalty yet for water pollution, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on a group housing society for dumping untreated sewerage into a rainwater drain in violation of norms.

The action has been taken against Supertech’s Eco Village One project and the developer has been directed to remit the penalty amount within a week, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) officials said.

“The sewerage is diverted into a rain drain without being treated. It’s not only causing water pollution but also in violation of guidelines of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal,” GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan said in a statement.

“It’s our collective responsibility to stop pollution. Treatment of waste coming out from residential societies is mandatory. Strict action will be taken against those violating the rules in the future also,” Bhooshan said.

The GNIDA said it is mandatory for all group housing societies, institutions and commercial establishments built on an area of more than 20,000 square metres in Greater Noida to set up and run their own STP (Sewerage Treatment Plant).

“The sewerage coming out of the society after being treated with STP should be used for irrigation, construction etc. The sewerage of Supertech Eco Village One was being dumped in the rainy drain of GNIDA without being treated,” the GNIDA said.

“In view of the water pollution, the sewer department of the authority had asked the builder to start the treatment of sewerage immediately, failing which the authority has imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on Supertech Eco Village,” it added.

So far, penalties worth about Rs 3 crore have been imposed on developers of 46 group housing societies in Greater Noida over violation of environment-related rules and guidelines, it said.

Some of the housing societies are also such, which have been fined more than once and in the range of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, it added.