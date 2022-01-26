RRB NTPC Protest: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi criticise Modi government, urge students to protest peacefully

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw this evening urged the job aspirants not to destroy public property and assured them that their grievances would be resolved as candidates went on a rampage over alleged irregularities in a recruitment exam by the public transporter.

RRB NTPC Protest News: As students took to the streets and violent protests happened in several states over the selection process of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment exams, and police resorted to lathicharge and aerial firing to deter the protesters, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi slammed the Modi government over the issue.

While appealing to the students against adopting violent routes, Rahul Gandhi said, “Students, you are the hope of the country and of your family. I am and will be with you in favour of truth against the policies of the BJP government but violence is not our way. If you can take freedom from non-violent protest, why not your rights?”

Sharing a video of protest by students at Jahanabad railway station against RRB NTPC, he said, “Every youth is free to raise voice for rights. Remind those who have forgotten that India is a democracy. It was a republic, and is a republic!”

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appealed to the government to release the students who have been arrested and take back the order barring protesting students from the railway job in future.

“The more we condemn the brutality against youth aspirants of Railway NTPC and Group D examination, is less. The government should immediately talk to the youth associated with both the examinations and solve their problems. Stop sabotage and search action by breaking into the hostels of the students and the arrested students should be released. The order banning them from their job for protesting should be withdrawn. My appeal to the protesting students is that there is a lot of power in Satyagraha. Keep walking on the path of Satyagraha in a peaceful manner,” she said.

गिरफ्तार किए गए छात्रों को रिहा किया जाए।



विरोध प्रदर्शन करने के चलते उनको नौकरी से प्रतिबंधित करने वाला आदेश वापस लिया जाए।



प्रदर्शन करने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं से मेरी अपील है कि सत्याग्रह में बहुत ताकत होती है। शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से सत्याग्रह के मार्ग पर चलते रहिए। 2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 26, 2022

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw this evening urged the job aspirants not to destroy public property and assured them that their grievances would be resolved as candidates went on a rampage over alleged irregularities in a recruitment exam by the public transporter. Earlier in the day, the ministry suspended the Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) and the Level 2 exams after reports of vandalism by job aspirants from different parts of the country came to light.

While the Railways has decided to suspend its Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and Level 1 tests, a high power committee has been formed to look into the concerns and doubts raised by candidates in regard to results of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of Centralized Employment Notification (CEN) 01/2019 of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) issued by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on 14-15th January 2022.