Bihar Bandh Live Updates: Students block roads, burn tyres as part of RRB NTPC Protest

Bihar Bandh Live Update: Senior BJP leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Sushil Modi, yesterday said the state government should not to take any coercive action against the protesting students.

RRB NTPC Protest Bihar Bandh Live Updates: Indian Railways job aspirants today held protest across Bihar as Mahagathbandhan parties including RJD and Congress announced their support for a ‘Bihar Bandh’. A clutch of student organisations have called for Bihar Bandh today against alleged irregularities in the Railway Recruitment Board’s examination process. While NDA allies parties HAM and VIP supported the Bandh call, the BJP has demanded withdrawal of the cases registered against the students. In a joint statement issued here on Thursday, the RJD, Congress, CPI and CPI(M) said, Bihar has the most number of young people in the country and has the highest unemployment rate. Students are being cheated by the Central as well as Bihar governments.

Students’ organisations including the All India Students Association (AISA), have called for the state-wide bandh to protest against the alleged irregularities in the Railway Recruitment Board’s Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB-NTPC) exam 2021. The protests started in the state after several students claimed that there were discrepancies in the RRB recruitment process.

Live Updates Bihar Bandh Live Updates, Bihar Bandh Today Live, Bihar Bandh Live News, Bihar Bandh Live, RRB-NTPC Protest Live 11:05 (IST) 28 Jan 2022 Bihar Bandh Live Update: RJD workers protest in front of party office in Patna, block road Bihar Bandh Live Update: RJD workers protest in front of party office in Patna, block road 10:59 (IST) 28 Jan 2022 Bihar bandh Live Updates: Workers of Inqalabi Karvan blocked NH 110 and NH 139 and held protests at Bhagat Singh Chowk in Arwal. Bihar bandh Live Updates: Workers of Inqalabi Karvan blocked NH 110 and NH 139 and held protests at Bhagat Singh Chowk in Arwal. 10:52 (IST) 28 Jan 2022 Bihar Bandh Live Latest Updates: A joint press conference of the Grand Alliance parties was held in the RJD office yesterday Bihar Bandh Live Latest Updates: A joint press conference of the Grand Alliance parties was held in the RJD office yesterday. Everyone gave a call to make Bihar Bandh a success. https://twitter.com/biharcpim/status/1486768393935941632 10:48 (IST) 28 Jan 2022 Bihar Bandh Live Updates: Students block roads, burn tyres in protest against RRB-NTPC test Bihar Bandh Live Updates: Students block roads, burn tyres in protest against RRB-NTPC test https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1486910871657844738