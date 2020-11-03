  • MORE MARKET STATS

RR Nagar by-election: Four COVID-19 patients exercise franchise

By: |
November 3, 2020 8:35 PM

As the patient got down from the ambulance arranged exclusively for him, Prasad received him and led him till the door of the polling station.

rr nagar byelectionVoting for RR Nagar bypolls took place tpday. Image: PTI

The coronavirus pandemic did not deter four COVID infected people from exercising their franchise during the Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly bypoll on Tuesday. These four men in home isolation came to the polling stations in ambulances wearing Personal Protective Equipment kits, hogging the limelight.

According to sources in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar, 148 COVID infected voters were identified, of which four of them conveyed their willingness to the polling officers to exercise their franchise.

Related News

Accordingly, arrangements were made to ferry them from their houses to the polling stations in ambulances. After they cast their votes, the polling station was sanitised. At one of the polling stations, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad was personally present to supervise the arrangements.

As the patient got down from the ambulance arranged exclusively for him, Prasad received him and led him till the door of the polling station.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. RR Nagar by-election Four COVID-19 patients exercise franchise
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Overqualified? You can be fired from job! SC upholds this bank peon’s termination for hiding his degree
2Central Vista project will save money, ensure better coordination among ministries: Centre to SC
3Avoid bursting firecrackers as much as possible this Diwali, Delhi minister appeals to people