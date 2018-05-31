RR Nagar Assembly election result today

The counting of votes in Karnataka’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency election will be held today. (ANI)

The counting of votes in Karnataka’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency election will be held today. Tight security arrangements have been made to ensure safe and fair counting and the results for the same are expected to the declared by afternoon. RR Nagar recorded around 53 percent voter turnout in all 471 polling stations on May 28. Earlier, the constituency was scheduled to go to polls on May 12 with 222 other constituencies of Karnataka but was postponed in light of the alleged fake voter ID scam. Hence, the elections in the constituency were conducted on May 28. A total of 14 candidates are in the fray in the constituency.

Contesting for the seat are Munirathna from Congress, BJP’s Muniraju Gowda, Janata Dal (Secular) candidate G. H. Ramachandra and 11 other candidates. Before the May 12 polling for Karnataka assembly polls, 9,746 voter ID cards were found from a flat in SLV Park View Apartment in Bengaluru’s Jalahalli locality by Election Commission (EC) officials on May 8.

Following the recovery of the voter IDs, a political slugfest had broken out between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), both accusing each other of being involved in the scam. Taking the decision, the Election Commission (EC) countermanded the polling in the constituency. The Janata Dal (Secular) has not fielded their candidate from this constituency and supported Congress candidate Munirathna.