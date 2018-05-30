RR Nagar Assembly election result 2018 LIVE: Counting in Karnataka tomorrow

RR Nagar Assembly election result 2018 LIVE: The by election voting was held on May 28.

RR Nagar Assembly election result 2018 LIVE: The result of Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency election will be declared on May 31. The elections in the constituency were held on May 28. RR Nagar witnessed around 53 per cent voting on May 28 in all 471 polling stations. Earlier, the constituency was scheduled to go to polls on May 12 with 222 other constituencies of Karnataka. But the elections in Rajarajeshwari Nagar were deferred after 9,746 fake electoral photo identity cards (EPIC) were found in a flat in Jalahalli on May 9. A total of 14 candidates are in the fray in the the constituency. These include Munirathna from Congress, BJP’s Muniraju Gowda, Janata Dal (Secular) candidate G. H. Ramachandra and 11 other candidates.