RPF head constable Firoz Khan recommended for gallantry award

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has recommended award for a head constable of Railway Protection Force (RPF) for displaying exemplary courage and prompt action in saving several lives on an express train recently. ECoR has sent a letter to the Railway Board stating that RPF head constable Firoz Khan (42) be awarded for saving many lives by detecting explosives on Alleppey-Dhanbad Express train on April 27 morning, a railway official said.

Khan had recovered a polythene bag containing six live improvised explosive devices (IED) at Jharsuguda Road station in Odisha, he said. On hearing cries from passengers of S-3 coach of the train, he entered the compartment and noticed a polythene bag which was on fire beneath a berth. Displaying exemplary courage, Khan handled the nag with bare hands and in quick action threw it away at the platform, he said.

Later, the bomb disposal squad of Sambalpur station found six IEDs tucked inside the bag and defused them, he said.

“Khan’s heroic deed, diligence, presence of mind and quick action saved the lives of passengers, Therefore, it is recommended that in recognition of his brave act, he may be suitably rewarded,” ECoR said.