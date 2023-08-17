scorecardresearch
Railway cop who shot dead 4 on Jaipur-Mumbai train dismissed from service

The order to sack Chetan Singh was issued on Monday by Railway Protection Force (RPF) senior divisional security commissioner.

Written by India News Desk
Railway cop who shot dead 4 on Jaipur-Mumbai train dismissed from service
Jaipur-Mumbai Train Shooting: Chetan Singh shot dead his senior and three passengers on July 31. (File photo)

Railway Police Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary (33), who gunned down a senior colleague and three passengers on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express on July 31, has been dismissed from service.

The order for Chaudhary’s dismissal was issued on August 14 by the RPF Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Mumbai Central, PTI reported.

As per the official, Singh was involved in at least three discipline-related incidents in the past as well.

Also Read: Train killings: RPF constable, who shot dead 4, forced burqa-clad woman to chant ‘Jai Mata Di’ at gunpoint

Singh (34) is accused of gunning down his senior officer, Tikaram Meena, and three passengers when the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express was near Palghar station on the outskirts of Mumbai in the early hours of July 31.

The three passengers, Abdul Kadar Mohamed Hussain Bhanpurawala, Sayyad Saifuddin and Asgar Abbas Shaikh, were travelling in different bogies of the train. Singh was later arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP). The motive behind the chilling crime is still not clear.

Also Read: Train killings: Forensics confirms RPF constable Chetan Singh, who killed four, made hate remarks

Singh first shot dead RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Meena and a passenger in B5 coach with his automatic service weapon. He then gunned down another passenger in the pantry car of the train and one more traveller in the S6 coach, according to GRP.

He is currently in judicial custody.

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 17-08-2023 at 10:34 IST

