Royal Enfield, Google employee dead as motorcycle collides with jersey barrier in Gurgaon

The mangled remains of the motorcycle on which the two were travelling. (Source: IE)

A 30-year-old marketing executive with Royal Enfield and a woman working with Google were reported dead on Monday night after their motorcycle rammed into a jersey barrier on Golf Course Road in Gurgaon. The incident reportedly took place at around 1 AM on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The man was identified as Kevin Martin, who hailed from Mumbai and was working as a marketing executive at Royal Enfield’s head office in Gurgaon’s Sector 32. The woman has been identified as Anvita Kant, a 27-year-old engineer from Faridabad, who had joined Google about a month ago.

Kant was living in a PG accommodation in DLF 5 while Martin was staying in New Delhi. The police said that Martin was driving the Bullet motorcycle when the accident took place. “The two were travelling on Golf Course road, with Martin driving the Bullet motorcycle and Kant riding pillion. The bike collided with a jersey barrier near the Genpact underpass,” Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police told The Indian Express.

Garg said the front was of the vehicle was completely shattered, indicating that they were probably travelling at a high speed. The police believes that Martin lost control of the bike which led to the accident. Kant was thrown off the vehicle and landed about 50 metres away while Martin was dragged with the motorcycle for around 25 meters.

Gurgaon reported the highest number of road accidents in Haryana between January 2017 and November 2017. Of the 10,625 accidents reported in Haryana in this period, Gurgaon alone accounted for 10% of the cases.

This came after state chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched the Haryana Vision Zero programme from Gurgaon with an aim to reduce accident fatalities to zero.

In the latest case, police said that while Martin was wearing a helmet, Kant doesn’t seem to have been wearing one. They were rushed to Paras Hospital in Gurgaon after the accident but were declared dead. “No FIR has been registered so far since there has not been any indication of foul play, but we are conducting further investigations,” police said.