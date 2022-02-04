Rowdies, rioters won’t return to Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi said that this election is to uphold the identity of security, honour and prosperity in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that mafias and rioters won’t return to Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a virtual rally for western UP constituencies, PM Modi said that the Yogi government has established a rule of law in the state. He said that criminals who play with guns and knives daily cannot live peacefully under the Yogi government.

“The government that gave a free hand to rowdies, rioters did the most harm to the sisters, daughters of the state. The BJP is saying it openly that the rule of rowdies and rioters won’t return to Uttar Pradesh. In the last five years, around 1.5 lakh recruitments have been done in the police department to establish the rule of law. In the previous government’s 15 years, only 1.25 lakh recruitments were done. Before 2017, there were less than 12000 women police personnel in Uttar Pradesh. However, the Yogi government had recruited over 20,000 women police personnel in the last five years,” said PM Modi while indirectly slamming the previous BSP and Samajwadi Party governments.

भाजपा डंके की चोट पर कह रही है कि दबंग और दंगाराज यूपी में नहीं अब नहीं लौटेगा।



बीते 5 वर्षों में कानून का राज स्थापित करने के लिए पुलिस में लगभग 1.5 लाख भर्तियां हुई हैं।



इससे पहले के 15 सालों में सवा लाख से भी कम भर्तियां हुई थीं।



The senior BJP leaders said that this election is to uphold the identity of security, honour and prosperity in Uttar Pradesh and asked people to keep the history sheeters out as well as to create a new history.

PM Modi also accused the Samajwadi Party of fielding anti-social elements in the assembly polls and said that fake Samajwadis will corner the benefits given by the Centre to farmers and the poor if they come to power.

He said the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has dealt strongly with criminals and the mafias and if a government favourable to them comes to power, they would take revenge from the common people. The prime minister claimed that the BJP government in the state had set right the wrongs of the past, and urged people to remain vigilant.