Row over Nitish Kumar’s police letter seeking information on RSS leaders

RSS has lashed out at Nitish Kumar over a leaked letter asking police to gather information on Sangh leaders.

The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) has hit back at the Nitish Kumar government over a letter asking the police to gather details of office-bearers of the Sangh. The Bihar unit of RSS said that it has raised the matter with its national leadership and will also seek Union Home Minister Amit Shah intervention.

Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar told news agency ANI that everybody should gather information about the Sangh to disple misconceptions. He also lashed out at the Congress for calling RSS as an anti-national organisation, adding that the grand old party has failed in its mission.

“I believe everybody should gather more information on RSS leaders and workers to clear their misconception. In the ten years of Congress rule, it misused the agencies to make narratives of Hindu terrorism and saffron terror. The Congress failed in its mission and it is now accepted globally that Sangh stands for patriotism, humanity and harmony. I think everybody should try to know RSS deeply,” he said.

A letter of the Bihar Police’s special branch was leaked yesterday, triggering a row in the state with the BJP questioning the police surveillance of RSS leaders. The letter, dated May 28, was addressed to all district officials, asking them to gather information on functionaries of the RSS and its affiliates. The letter asked the officials to gather information like name, address, telephone number and occupation of district-level office bearers of 19 Sangh Parivar outfits. It granted one week time to the officials to submit the papers. The letter mentioned about 19 organisations which include only one minority outfit — Muslim Rashtriya Manch, an associate of the RSS.

Senior RSS leader from Bihar Ajit Kumar Singh told reporters the government was targeting Sangh leaders but not adopting a similar attitude towards Muslim outfits, madarsas, Maoists and Left groups. He said that the RSS works for the national cause.

“It shows Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is disillusioned. Why use police to get details of organisations which is totally dedicated to the nationalist cause?” Kumar said, adding that the government should have approached the RSS leaders directly instead of using the special branch.

Meanwhile, police claimed that the step was taken due to inputs about threat to the life of members of saffron outfits. JS Gangwar, Additional Director General of Police (Special Branch), informed that an explanation has been sought from the officer of SP rank who drafted the letter which has been objectionable.

The clarification came as several BJP leaders questioned the letter and also the intentions of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who also is in charge of the home portfolio.

The matter echoed inside the Bihar Assembly on Wednesday. BJP MLC and party’s media cell national co-in charge Sanjay Mayukh raised the matter in the Legislative Council and urged the state government to clarify the issue. “I am astonished that the government is seeking such information. The government should have had the information by now since Sangh activists are not known to be secretive. They function in a transparent manner,” he said.

“If information is being gathered as part of some routine procedure then I have no problems. But if it was being done with any ulterior motive, then I have strong objections. I am unable to understand why the police should keep a surveillance on activists of the Sangh Parivar, who are known to be selflessly devoted to nation building,” BJP MLA and state vice-president Mithilesh Tiwari said.

Tiwari, however, asserted the development will not have any bearing on the BJP-JD(U) ties.