JNU writes to Venkaiah Naidu, Sumitra Mahajan after opposition MPs participate in protest at administrative block

By: | Updated: February 1, 2019 7:58 AM

JNU administration has written a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan alleging that RJD's Manoj Jha, Congress' L Hanumanthaiah (both Rajya Sabha MPs) and CPM's Jitendra Choudhury (Lok Sabha) violated the Delhi High Court's order and university's rules and regulations by participating in a protest within the campus.

JNU rowRow over MPs joining protest at JNU admin block as varsity claims lawmakers violated HC order

The Jawaharal Nehru University (JNU) administration has written a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan alleging that RJD’s Manoj Jha, Congress’ L Hanumanthaiah (both Rajya Sabha MPs) and CPM’s Jitendra Choudhury (Lok Sabha) violated the Delhi High Court’s order and university’s rules and regulations by participating in a protest within the campus. According to several media reports, Jha and Choudhary had taken part in a protest at the JNU’s administrative block recently.

The administration said that Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) had invited the duo which is their democratic right. But they were misled by the JNUTA officials.

“JNUTA had invited Manoj Jha and Jitendra Choudhury for a protest in campus, which is their democratic right. What is shocking is that JNUTA office-bearers misled and brought them to protest at administration building which has been prohibited by HC for any kind of protest,” the letter reads.

The administration has sought Naidu and Mahajan’s views on the issue.

The administration argued that the protest at the administrative block within the university campus was a violation of the Delhi High Court’s order which had prohibited any kind of protest within 100 meter of the administrative block.

“The JNU administration writes to you with considerable distress regarding an incident today involving honorable parliamentarians, which has violated order of honourable High Court and rules and regulations of JNU,” JNU’s acting Registrar Ajay Babu wrote in his letter addressed to Naidu and Mahajan.

The JNUTA has, however, dismissed the charges of violation of the HC’s order. It pointed out that order was meant to prohibit students from demonstrating at the administrative block and was never imposed on teachers.

JNUTA secretary Avinash Kumar said that there is no court order to disallow such a meeting and accused the authorities of making false statement.

“JNU VC is insulting Parliament and the high constitutional offices to which the letter is addressed,” JNUTA Secretary Avinash Kumar.

The JNUTA had called for a protest in support of 200-point roster system.

