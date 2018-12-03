Row over Captain remark: Navjot Singh Sidhu says Amarinder Singh a father figure, will sort things out

Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu who has been embroiled in a series of controversies involving Pakistan and his comments aimed at Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, has clarified that the CM is like a father figure to him. Speaking to reporters in Jhalawar, Sindhu said that he respects Singh a lot and he will sort things out with him.

Controversy broke out last week when Sidhu said at a press conference that his captain is Rahul Gandhi and he is the one who sends me everywhere. “Which captain you are talking about. Oh.. Captain Amarinder Singh. He is Army Captain. My captain is Rahul Gandhi. Captain’s captain is also Rahul Gandhi,” he responded when asked why he ignored the CM’s advice of CM to visit Pakistan.

“You don’t want wash dirty linen in public. He (Capt Amarinder Singh) is a fatherly figure, I love him, I respect him, I will sort it out myself,” Sindhu told reporters on Monday in Jhalwar when asked about the ongoing row.

Sidhu came under fire over his decision to visit Pakistan for the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor despite CM Amarinder Singh advising him against it. Singh, who also received Pakistan’s invitation to attend the ceremony, turned it down citing terror emanating from Pakistan and the killing of Indian soldiers. In his letter to Pakistan Foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Amarinder termed the Kartarpur corridor decision a historic one but said he would not be present for the ceremony across the border. “Pakistan’s ISI has started its nefarious activities within Punjab and since my government was sworn in, in March 2017, the state neutralized 19 ISI armed and controlled modules, apprehended 81 terrorists and recovered 79 weapons, in addition to numerous grenades made in Pakistan’s ordnance factories,” he said.

Sidhu’s remark even forces senior Punjab cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa to seek his resignation from the government. “If he does not consider Capt Amarinder as his captain then he should resign on moral grounds from the cabinet and do whatever work is assigned to him by Rahul Gandhi,” he said last week.

Several hoardings have also come up in Ludhiana with photographs of CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. The hoardings read in Punjabi, ‘Punjab da captain, sadda captain’ (Punjab’s Captain, our captain).

On Sunday, Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur came out in her husband’s defence and said he has a clean heart and Amarinder Singh is like a father figure to him. She said that Sidhu’s remark was twisted and quoted out of context.

“Navjot Sidhu’s heart is clean. He has not committed any mistake that he should resign. He has already said Capt Sahib (Amarinder) is a father-figure to him. If outside Punjab, he said Rahul is the captain, what is wrong in that?” she said.

“He (Sidhu) has not called (Narendra) Modi his captain. He is only calling Rahul his captain. And Capt Sahib’s (Amarinder’s) captain too is Rahul, isn’t it?” she added.