Routes to avoid in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, DND flyway today as PM Modi, South Korean Prez to inaugurate Samsung factory

The Indian Prime Minister and South Korean President travelled by Delhi Metro and waved the public on their way to the venue. (PIB/Twitter)

As PM Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are in Noida today to inaugurate Samsung’s Electronics facility, some of the Noida, Greater Noida roads have been barricaded in and around the Gautam Buddha Nagar. Noida Traffic Police on its Twitter account posted traffic advisory for the public. The post contained the name of the areas should be avoided during the visit of the top leaders of India and South Korea.

Here is the traffic advisory by the Noida Traffic Police:-

*माननीय प्रधानमंत्री के भ्रमण कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत यातायात एडवाइजरी*

माननीय प्रधानमंत्री व अन्य विशिष्ट अतीथिगणों के सड़क मार्ग से नोएड़ा भ्रमण के अवसर पर जन सामान्य से अनुरोध है कि दिनांक 09 जुलाई को सायं 1600 बजे से समय 1900 बजे तक सुरक्षा कारणों व यातायात असुविधा से…. pic.twitter.com/03KT5KF3yI — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) July 8, 2018

The new 35-acre Samsung Electronics facility will function at Sector 81 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Officially the event will start at around 5.30 pm in the evening, according to a report by IANS. The Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyover will be blocked from 4 pm to 5.30 pm on account of the same.

The Indian Prime Minister and South Korean President travelled by Delhi Metro and waved the public on their way to the venue. According to HC Hong, President and CEO, Samsung India, a bigger manufacturing plant will help them cater to the growing demand for Samsung products across the country.

Samsung India, that registered 27 per cent growth in mobile business revenue for the financial year 2016-17 — accounting for a whopping Rs 34,300 crore of its reported Rs 50,000 crore sales – won’t be able to hide the smile when the new facility kicks off production from July 9.

The South Korean company had first set up a plant in India in 1997 for manufacturing TV. The current mobile phone manufacturing plant was introduced back in 2005 but the production of phones started in 2007.