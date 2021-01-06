Rourkela gas leakage: Four dead, six people fall ill at Rourkela Steel Plant

Gas leakage at a unit in Rourkela Steel Plant

Rourkela gas leakage: At lest four people have lost their lives and six others have fallen ill due to toxic gas leakage from a unit at Rourkela Steel Plant.

Odisha: Four people dead, six people fall ill due to toxic gas leakage from a unit at Rourkela Steel Plant pic.twitter.com/TkRNSwsMOK

(Details awaited)

