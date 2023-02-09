Rooter, Mountain Dew launch new ‘Dew Clutch Crew’ campaign

Rooter, gaming and esports content firm, in partnership with Mountain Dew, has launched a new campaign ‘Dew Clutch Crew’. Slated to run between 8th-26th February 2023, the content activation will showcase moments of strategic thinking, quick reflexes and nail biting moments from the country’s top Free Fire creators.

“Dew as the courage fuel, encourages youth to overcome challenges and conquer them with courage, whether in life or in a game. Clutch moment in gaming is the perfect #ConquerwithCourage moment, where the players overcome the odds against them with courage and win. Dew is excited to partner with Rooter in celebrating this courage moment in the gaming universe. Dew will continue to promote the growth and recognition of gaming – a key passion point amongst the youth today” Vineet Sharma, category director- Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India said.



The campaign is built on the concept of Clutch – that in-game moment where a player may face-off from a position of disadvantage, but with bold action can tilt odds.

“Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai”, our task was to identify moments in gaming culture that would intersect with Mountain Dew’s brand promise. Our platform insights enabled us to activate ‘Clutch Moments’ at scale across the gaming ecosystem for Mountain Dew, to connect and engage gaming enthusiasts, both players and viewers alike.” said Hari Krishnan, Publicis Content Practice Head.

Rooter will host pivotal moments across livestreams, videos, reels and more on a dedicated Mountain Dew channel that has been created recently. The campaign will also feature a rap song by Akshay Dhawan besides a branded gaming studio set-up, Mountain Dew-themed animated overlays and customised stickers for fans.

