Rohtang Pass opened after clearing snow in record time(Representation pic Source: IE)

The Rohtang Pass (3,978 metres), gateway to the tribal Lahaul valley, was opened in record time after clearing of snow last evening, resuming vehicular traffic after four months. Col AK Awasthi, Commander 38 BRTF at Manali, told PTI that four teams, (two each from both sides) comprising 20 officers and subordinate staff, equipped with snow cutters, bulldozers and excavators, worked for over 12 hours a day March 12 onward to clear the snow.

They braved extreme cold conditions with the mercury staying at sub zero level and encountered impediments like snowfall, blizzard and slides, Awasthi said.The BRO team successfully cleared the final stretch of snow last evening, restoring connectivity to the Lahaul Valley in record time, he said.Meanwhile, the work to clear the highest Manali-Leh highway up to Baralacha Pass was in full swing and the road was expected to be opened by May, Awasthi added.