A commotion broke out over Yoga mats in a Yoga Day Event at Rohtak, Haryana, where the participants started fighting with each other to take the government provided Yoga mats home after the programme ended. Earlier in the day, the event had been attended by Union home minister Amit Shah and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Like several other venues, yoga mats had been laid out by the government for the participants. In a video posted by news agency ANI, several participants can be seen grabbing brand new yoga mats, while others are trying to take away the used ones. Many were also seen in a tug-of-war with officials over these mats, while music plays in the background. A number of participants managed to grab multiple mats before the officials could catch them. #WATCH Haryana: A pandemonium broke out in Rohtak after people looted yoga mats from the venue where Union Home Minister Amit Shah & CM ML Khattar had participated in the programme for #InternationalDayofYoga earlier today. pic.twitter.com\/8ZVjJZOh74 \u2014 ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019 Apart from Shah and Khattar, state cooperative minister Manish Grover, Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma, Health Minister Anil Vij and BJP state president Subhash Barala also attended the International Yoga Day programme held in Rohtak. Amit Shah said that the ancient Indian practice of Yoga has become an ambassador of the rich cultural heritage of India, and is helping foreigners connect to India. He also said that Yoga is showing teh World the path towards a healthy life. He said that it is due to the efforts of PM Modi that the world is now observing International Yoga Day and making Yoga a part of their lives. Read Also| Parliament highlights: Centre tables Triple Talaq bill in Lok Sabha "The knowledge of yoga is for the welfare of the whole world and the whole world is adopting yoga. I express my sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister for the work that he has done to make it a global phenomenon," Amit Shah tweeted earlier today. \u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u092e\u0917\u094d\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0932\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u094b \u092f\u0939 \u0935\u0948\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0930\u0941\u092a \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940 @narendramodi \u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u0943\u0926\u092f \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u092d\u093e\u0930 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0901\u0964 #YogaDay2019 pic.twitter.com\/zOrtnUgt52 \u2014 Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 21, 2019 On the fifth International Yoga Day, while Home Minister Amit Shah led the celebrations at Rohtak, PM Narendra Modi attended a mega event at Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi. Several other BJP leaders and state CMs also participated in the event across the country, along with numerous Army, Navy and Air Force personnels.