Rohtak: Fight breaks out as people try to loot Yoga mats after Amit Shah leaves venue – Watch

Published: June 21, 2019 7:06:59 PM

In the video several participants can be seen grabbing brand new yoga mats, while others are trying to take away the used ones. Many were also seen engaged in a tug-of-war with officials over these mats, while music plays in the background!

yoga day, yoga day 2019, yoga day images, yoga day 2019 in india, narendra modi, amit shah, manohar lal khattar, yoga mat, haryana, rohtakThe venue where fight broke out (twitter.com/AmitShah)

A commotion broke out over Yoga mats in a Yoga Day Event at Rohtak, Haryana, where the participants started fighting with each other to take the government provided Yoga mats home after the programme ended. Earlier in the day, the event had been attended by Union home minister Amit Shah and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Like several other venues, yoga mats had been laid out by the government for the participants. In a video posted by news agency ANI, several participants can be seen grabbing brand new yoga mats, while others are trying to take away the used ones. Many were also seen in a tug-of-war with officials over these mats, while music plays in the background. A number of participants managed to grab multiple mats before the officials could catch them.

Apart from Shah and Khattar, state cooperative minister Manish Grover, Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma, Health Minister Anil Vij and BJP state president Subhash Barala also attended the International Yoga Day programme held in Rohtak.

Amit Shah said that the ancient Indian practice of Yoga has become an ambassador of the rich cultural heritage of India, and is helping foreigners connect to India. He also said that Yoga is showing teh World the path towards a healthy life. He said that it is due to the efforts of PM Modi that the world is now observing International Yoga Day and making Yoga a part of their lives.

“The knowledge of yoga is for the welfare of the whole world and the whole world is adopting yoga. I express my sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister for the work that he has done to make it a global phenomenon,” Amit Shah tweeted earlier today.

On the fifth International Yoga Day, while Home Minister Amit Shah led the celebrations at Rohtak, PM Narendra Modi attended a mega event at Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi. Several other BJP leaders and state CMs also participated in the event across the country, along with numerous Army, Navy and Air Force personnels.

