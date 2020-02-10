Rohini election result 2020: BJP bets big on Delhi Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta

Vijender Gupta was one of the three BJP candidates in 2015 who won.

The Rohini assembly constituency is one of the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi. Part of North West Delhi parliamentary seat, the seat was created in 2008. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Vijender Gupta from Rohini Vidhan Sabha seat. He presently a member of the Legislative Assembly from this seat.

In the 2015 elections, Vijender Gupta was one of the three BJP candidates who managed to win in an election that was swept by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party. He was also the president of the party’s Delhi unit. He defeated Aam Aadmi Party candidate CL Gupta by a margin of 5,000 votes and was appointed the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi assembly. AAP’s Rajesh Garg had won the Rohini seat in the 2013 polls. Garg defeated then BJP’s sitting MLA Jai Bhagwan Aggarwal by a margin of nearly 1,500 votes.

Gupta is also a member of BJP’s National Executive. An alumnus of Shri Ram College of Commerce and a three-time councillor from Rohini, he began his political career as secretary of Janta Vidyarthi Morcha in 1983. He is credited for developing Rohini as a model municipal unit. Gupta will take on AAP’s Rajesh Nama Bansiwala who switched from the Congress in 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress party has fielded Sumesh Gupta, a former general secretary of the youth wing of the Congress’ Delhi unit.

The constituency has 1,74,653 voters which includes 91,362 male and 83,281 female. In 2015, the Rohini seat recorded 68.79% polling.