Rohini Election Result 2020 Live: BJP bets high on Vijender Gupta

Vijender Gupta is the outgoing MLA from Rohini Vidhan Sabha seat. The BJP has fielded him in this election from here again.

Rohini Assembly Election Result 2020 Live: The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Vijender Gupta from Rohini Vidhan Sabha seat. He presently a member of the Legislative Assembly from this seat. In the 2015 elections, Gupta was one of the three BJP candidates to win. He was also then president of the party’s Delhi unit. He defeated Aam Aadmi Party candidate CL Gupta by a margin of 5,000 votes and appointed the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi assembly. AAP’s Rajesh Garg had won the Rohini seat in the 2013 polls. Garg defeated then BJP’s sitting MLA Jai Bhagwan Aggarwal by a margin of nearly 1,500 votes. This election, Gupta is contesting against AAP’s Rajesh Nama Bansiwala. Rajesh joined the AAP in 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He was earlier with the Congress party. The Congress party has fielded Sumesh Gupta from the Rohini seat. The Rohini Vidhan Sabha seat is a part of North West Delhi parliamentary seat. The seat was created in 2008.

READ MORE: Delhi Election 2020 Result Live Updates

Read More