Robert Vadra slams Rafale ‘link’, says BJP’s allegations against him ‘a bunch of lies’

A day after the BJP claimed that the Congress-led UPA wanted a firm linked to Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra to broker the Rafale deal in 2008, the businessman and brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi has issued a statement rubbishing all charges and alleged that the ruling party is dragging his name into the controversy to hide its failure.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Vadra said that it has become the BJP’s habit to target him every time their lies are exposed. Vadra said that the allegations levelled against him by the BJP government are ‘baseless’ and that they are indulging in ‘political witch hunt’ for the last 4 years.

“It used to amaze me in the beginning but now it has become a wholesale farce that the BJP rakes up my name every time they are cornered whether its the falling rupee, soaring oil prices or this latest number when they have been totally exposed selling out the nation on Rafale,” Vadra’s statement reads.

Vadra said that the government is totally exposed on the Rafale issue, adding that people want to know the truth but the government is hiding behind a ‘bunch of lies’.

“Having all the agencies under their beck and call….no one knows better than the present government and the BJP that they have indulged in a baseless political witch hunt against me for the last 4 years,” his said.

Referring to PM Narendra Modi in his statement, Vadra said that the man with the 56-inch chest should tell the nation the truth about the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

“Instead they should man up with their 56” chests and tell the nation the truth about the RAFALE deal rather than hiding behind a bunch of lies that the people are fed up of hearing them repeat!!”

Vadra’s reaction comes in the backdrop of the BJP’s claim that in 2008, then Congress government wanted a Vadra-linked firm to broker the deal but it could not do so. The party alleged that Vadra is a close friend of arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari who had formed a company named Offset India Solutions (OIS) in the same year and tried to enter into an offset clause in the Rafale deal through the back door. According to BJP, the then Congress government had mounted pressure on Dassault Aviation – the makers of Rafale, to award the contract to Bhandari’s company, but the French firm refused to sign any contract with OIS.