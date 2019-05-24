Robert Vadra seeks court’s permission to travel abroad for ‘health reasons’

Published: May 24, 2019 7:13:40 PM

The reports were filed by Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, before Special Judge Arvind Kumar who asked the probe agency to verify them by May 29, the next date of hearing.

Robert Vadra, who is an accused in a money laundering case and has sought permission to travel abroad for health reasons, on Friday placed his medical records before a Delhi Court which allowed Enforcement Directorate to verify them. The reports were filed by Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, before Special Judge Arvind Kumar who asked the probe agency to verify them by May 29, the next date of hearing.

The court will hear the ED’s stand as to whether it has any objection on the plea by Vadra seeking permission to travel to United Kingdom and two other countries. Vadra has pleaded that the contents of his application and his medical report should not be made public. ED’s counsel D P Singh wanted time to verify the reports before arguing on the application.

The court directed the probe agency not to make public the reports and the details of itinerary after senior advocate K T S Tulsi, appearing for Vadra, requested it to ensure that the details are not shared with a third party as it was a matter of security and privacy. Vadra, facing investigation in a money laundering case, was directed on April 1 not to leave the country without prior permission by a court here which had granted him anticipatory bail while imposing several other conditions.

Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds.

