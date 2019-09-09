Robert Vadra seeks CBI court nod to travel abroad

Robert Vadra is facing corruption and money-laundering probe by CBI and ED. (PTI)

Businessman Robert Vadra has filed an application in Delhi’s CBI Court seeking permission to travel abroad. It is the second application moved before the court after he was granted anticipatory bail in money laundering case, ANI reported. The Rouse Avenue court has posted the matter for September 12. Vadra is facing corruption and money-laundering probe by CBI and Enforcement Directorate.

The ED is investigating money laundering angle in the purchase of a London-based property at 12 Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds. This year in April, the court had directed Vadra not to leave the country without its prior permission. The direction came after the probe agency suspected that the businessman may destroy evidence if he was allowed to travel abroad.

However, Vadra again moved the court seeking permission to travel abroad on health ground. The Court allowed him to travel but only to the US and the Netherlands. It did not allow Vadra to visit the UK and also asked him to submit his travel schedule. According to PTI, the court in its order directed the brother-in-law of Rahul Gandhi to submit the details of his stay abroad along with his contact numbers to the court before his departure.

It also asked him to furnish a bank guarantee for Rs 25 lakh. “He (Vadra) shall not tamper with the evidence nor try to influence any witness in any manner and shall not use the permission granted to him contrary to the rules. The applicant shall join the investigation within 72 hours of so informed by the investigating officer,” PTI quoted the court as saying in its order.

Vadra told the court that he wanted to visit the UK for taking an opinion on the treatment of “small tumor in the large intestine”. However, the ED opposed the application saying the medical condition was merely a pretext. It also said that Vadra was linked to alleged arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari who is in London.