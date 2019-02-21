Robert Vadra dishes out health tips for Enforcement Directorate officials

Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra, who is under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) scanner for illegal ownership of properties in the country and abroad, on Thursday took a dig at the agency. In an Instagram post, Vadra dished out some health tips including those for agency officials though he refrained naming ED directly.

“When you have self-belief and determination, an exchange of your energy and ways of being in any atmosphere is a learning and teaching … a bit of style n health tips for the Agency too,” Vadra, who is husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, said.

This comes amid Vadra’s rigorous grilling by ED in connection with a money laundering case and alleged Bikaner land scam. On Wednesday, he was questioned for over three hours by the ED in Delhi in connection with ownership of properties in London.

Vadra will once again appear before the agency officials on Thursday for another round of interrogation.

“We could question Vadra for only three-and-a-half hours as he complained of poor health. “We have asked him to appear before us again on February 22 at 10.30 am,” a senior ED official said.

On February 16, a local Delhi court extended Robert Vadra’s interim bail till March 2. On February 12 and 13, the ED had grilled Vadra at its Jaipur office in connection with a land deal case in Bikaner.