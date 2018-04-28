Robbers shoot bride dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut; loot car, jewellery worth lakhs

In a shocking incident, a bride was shot dead by armed robbers who intercepted a marriage party and looted jewellery worth lakhs.

In a shocking incident, a bride was shot dead by armed robbers who intercepted a marriage party and looted jewellery worth lakhs. The incident was reported from Delhi-Dehradun National Highway in Meerut district. The incident took place on Friday night, near Matore village, under the Dorala police station area. The groom and four others were also injured in the attack.

The victims were returning to the district after the wedding ceremony in Ghaziabad district. While on their way back, six armed men came in two cars and intercepted the marriage party. As per a report by the Hindustan Times, the criminals held the victims at gunpoint and directed them to hand over cash and jewellery. Out of them, one of the goons approached the bride, Farhana who was sitting inside the car. He asked to hand over her jewellery. But Farhana resisted after which he shot her then and there. The criminals than dragged the injured bride out of the car and drove away with the loot and the car.

Senior Superintendent of Police Manjil Saini said the bride was killed after she resisted the robbers. Jewellery worth lakhs and a car were looted from them, he added. The bride was rushed to the Muzaffarnagar Medical College, where she was declared dead. Meanwhile, the investigation is underway and the Police have started a search operation to nab the perpetrators. The police are examining CCTV footage to identify the robbers.

Such incident has raised the question about safety and security of commuters on National Highway -58 which connects Delhi to Dehradun and Haridwar and Lakhan.

Earlier in July 2016, the gruesome rape case with a mother and her minor daughter surfaced from the highway in Bulandshahar. The police, however, claims that security on highways in Uttar Pradesh had been tightened since then.