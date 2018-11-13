Robbers looted Rs 5 crore from train but then demonetisation happened, burned currency worth Rs 2 crore



Two years have passed since the demonetisation was announced, but the stories from those days are still coming. According to a report in IANS, five persons had carried out a robbery of Rs 5.78 crore in a train two years ago, but they could not use the money as the demonetisation was announced within three months of the heist.

The accused were arrested in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly stealing Rs 5.78 crore from Salem-Chennai Egmore Express in 2016. The accused persons — H Mohar Singh, Rusi Pardi, Mahesh Pardi, Krishna and Biltya — were sent to Central Prison after their police custody came to an end on Monday.

The alleged criminals could not spend the looted cash as within three months of the robbery, demonetisation was announced. The report while citing police said that the cash was shared among the gang members but much of the cash became useless owing to demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in 2016.

The Hindu reported that the accused had burnt Rs 2 crore as they were unable to bank or use the stolen money. The report further said that they had bought immovable properties for Rs 1.78 crore in their native villages in Madhya Pradesh.

The demonetisation was announced on November 8, 2016. After the announcement, several reports had emerged where people had started trashing their currencies for fear of being caught. Several thousands of scrapped currency notes were found in canals in Haldwani.

The investigating agencies carried out multiple search operations and seized crores of rupees even after the deadline to deposit those currencies were over. The demonetization was really a setback for those who had accumulated unaccounted wealth.