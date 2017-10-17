Robart Vadra puts out philosophical message over allegations of links with Sanjay Bhandari

Robart Vadra Facebook post.

Facing allegations of “links” with fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra today put out a philosophical message. “Good Morning, I am capable, I am strong. If I believe in myself, I can turn my dreams into a plan, and my plan into my reality,” says a quote on his Facebook post along with his photograph and a few horses running by a sea. This post came a day after a TV channel claimed that Bhandari had booked business-class tickets for Vadra in 2012. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today asked Sonia Gandhi and Rahul to “break their silence” on allegations against Vadra, adding that their silence will be construed as acceptance of the charges. Addressing a press conference, she asked, “Why senior leadership of the Congress, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, is keeping a studied silence.”

The minister, citing the media report, alleged that there were at least three transactions between them with “serious financial implications”. Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala today said in Bengaluru that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should get “any investigation” done into any allegations against Vadra to find out if there was any “wrong doing”.