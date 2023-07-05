A significant portion of a road collapsed in West Delhi’s Janakpuri and Najafgarh areas in Janakpuri, after a sewer line suffered damage and burst, leading to a massive disruption in traffic flow. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. Authorities swiftly responded by barricading the affected road and initiating repair operations.

An official from the Public Works Department (PWD) explained the cause of the cave-in, stating, “The road is under our jurisdiction, but the collapse occurred due to a pipeline leakage. This stretch accommodates two pipelines belonging to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) – a water pipeline and a sewer line. We observed that the sewer line had been leaking and bubbling for some time, ultimately leading to the cave-in.”

The official further elaborated, “Due to the lack of proper drainage, the water accumulated, resulting in the pipeline bursting. We have already informed the DJB, which is currently addressing the issue. Once they provide us with the assurance that the sewer line is completely fixed, the PWD will undertake the necessary repairs to fill the extensive hole that has developed on the road.”

Repair work is anticipated to be completed by late evening, ensuring the swift restoration of normal traffic conditions in the Janakpuri area.

Simultaneously, in the morning, another road segment in Najafgarh suffered a similar cave-in incident. The incident occurred at Dichaun Enclave and resulted in a crane becoming trapped in the sinkhole.

The police said the road at Dichaun Enclave has been sealed and traffic police have been deployed in the area according to The Indian Express.