No BJP government if Ram Mandir promise not fulfilled, says Ram Janmabhoomi head priest

Roadblock to Modi’s ‘Vikas’ pitch for 2019? No BJP government if Ram Mandir promise not fulfiled, says Ram Janmabhoomi head priest

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made it clear that the party will fight the 2019 general elections over development issues and not the Hindutva or Ram Mandir agenda, priests have sounded a warning to the party saying it may have to suffer big if it fails to fulfil its promise of a grand Lord Ram temple before the polls at the disputed piece of land in Ayodhya.

Acharya Satyendra Das, head priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, said that the BJP stormed to power with the promise of constructing the Lord Ram temple, but it “ditched Lord Ram after assuming the power”.

“The party (BJP) has ditched Lord Ram. The party came to power because of Ram and after assuming the charge, it has forgotten Ram. If the party wants to win in 2019, it should start construction of Ram temple else it will be difficult for them,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Another prominent priest Mahant Paramhans Das too echoed similar sentiments and said that the saints will start a movement if the Ram Temple is not constructed during the stint of the current regime. “If they (BJP) want to come in power again (in 2019) then they have to build the Ram Temple, else we will start a movement & make sure they are defeated,” he told ANI.

The development comes in the backdrop of Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s remark that the BJP’s agenda for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will only be development and not Hindutva or Ram Mandir. “The party will seek re-election for another five-year term in 2019 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the works done by the government.”

The Ram Mandir issue has been a key factor in the rise of the BJP over the decades. In 1984, the party had just two MPs in the Lok Sabha. But between 1989 and 1996, the party encashed on the religious sentiments and made an impact in the national politics. In the ninth Lok Sabha, it had won 85 seats. In 1991, a year after LK Avani undertook a nationwide Rath Yatra to garner support for the Ram Temple, the party won 120 seats.

It was in 1996 when the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 161 seats in the Lok Sabha and managed to form the government. Since then, the Ram Mandir issue has been a part of the party’s elections manifesto.