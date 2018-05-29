Road to Lok Sabha 2019: ‘Modi vs all’ tops BJP poll campaign agenda, with PM leading charge

The prime minister, via different modes of communication, is telling the people about the initiatives taken up by his government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is celebrating its four years in power at the Centre. While the party is hailing Modi’s leadership for the success of Centre’s initiatives, it’s Modi himself who is running the campaign. The prime minister, via different modes of communication, is telling the people about the initiatives taken up by his government. The recent interaction with Ujjawala Yojana beneficiaries and the one today for MUDRA Yojana are some examples of the same.

Though three mega elections – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh – will again see Modi and BJP fighting a campaign battle with Opposition before 2019, it looks clear that the saffron brigade will now bank on prime minister’s popularity as its key tool to attract voters.

When The Indian Express asked Home Minister Rajnath Singh about centralisation of politics around one person, Rajnath said that the leader is always one. “Only one leader is very popular. Once Atalji was popular. Now Modiji is. No one can deny that.”

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have also pointed out that surveys predict undiminished popularity for PM Narendra Modi. Speaking to IE, BJP’s National Spokesperson Anil Baluni contended that Modi’s popularity is still higher than rest of the leaders in the country, even after the completion of four years in office.

Baluni said that around 73 per cent people in the recent survey of Navbharat Times said that Narendra Modi is the most popular PM candidate. He added that ABP News survey shows 36 per cent people opting Modi for PM, while only 24 per cent said the same for Rahul Gandhi. The surveys conducted by Times Now and Aaj Tak-India Today have also put Narendra Modi on top spot.

Another survey by Chrome Data Analytics and Media, which was conducted between May 9 and 22 and polled 13,575 respondents across all states and Union Territories, put Modi on top. 27 per cent respondents rated Modi government as average in performance, 53 per cent of the respondents wanted Modi as PM in 2019 too.

Interestingly, a poll conducted by CSDS-Lokniti for ABP News showed an equal likeability (43 per cent) for PM Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi. However, Modi surpassed Rahul by a margin of 10 per cent when it came to choosing the prime minister.

In the upcoming three state assembly elections too, Modi is likely to carry forward BJP’s campaign wagon despite all the three states having established BJP leaders in the form of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje and Raman Singh. Interestingly, the three state elections will be an actual test of Modi’s popularity as he had started his pre-2014 election campaign by addressing rallies in these three states in 2013.