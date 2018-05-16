Road rage: No jail term for Sidhu

The apex court found him guilty of only causing simple injury and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 without any jail term. (PTI)

In a huge relief to cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Supreme Court on Tuesday let him off with a meager fine of Rs 1,000 for voluntarily causing hurt to a 65-year man in the 1988 Patiala road rage case. It also spared the Punjab tourism and cultural affairs minister of a jail term by acquitting him of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the 30 -year-old road rage case.

As Sidhu has not been sentenced to jail for two years or more, he can remain as MLA and a minister in the Congress-led government in Punjab. Under the Representation of the People Act, a person will be disqualified if he is sentenced to a jail term of two years or more. Sidhu and his wife had resigned from the BJP in September 2016 and joined the Congress.

A bench led by Justice J Chelameswar set aside the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court that convicted Sidhu and his co-accused Rupinder Singh Sandhu under Section of 304 (2) of the IPC for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and sentenced them both to three years’ imprisonment.

