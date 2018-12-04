Road not fit for car, UP policemen carry injured woman on cot to Dial-100 vehicle

Screenshot of the video showing the policemen carrying the injured woman from her house to the police response vehicle in Banda. (IE)

An outstanding effort by personnel of the UP Police that saved the life of a 48-year-old woman who sustained burn injuries after attempted suicide has won them laurels. The policemen have been rewarded certificates for their brave enterprise and their act of humanity is winning the internet.

UP Police cops in Banda district carried the woman with burn injuries for around half a kilometre on a cot, earning pride as well as reward certificates for their novel deed after their video went viral on social media on Monday.

Five policemen – two from Naraini police station and three of a Dial-100 police response vehicle (PRV) – walked for around half a kilometre carrying the injured woman to bring her to the PRV parked on the road, The Indian Express reported.

The 48-year-old widow Yashoda set herself on fire on Sunday, allegedly to commit suicide. The woman was admitted in Banda district hospital and was out of danger, Banda Superintendent of Police (SP) Ganesh Prasad Saha told IE.

When the police received the information about the suicide attempt, two cops – constables Santosh Kumar and Rohit Yadav – were sent to Baldu ka Purwa village in Banda district to take stock of the situation. A PRV with three cops also reached the spot. As there was no pucca road, both the police teams soon realised that the Dial-100 vehicle could not travel to the house of the victim.

The policemen decided to carry the injured women on their shoulders to the PRV, which was parked on the main road, to ferry her to the hospital. The woman took the extreme step due to some money-related matter, according to the police.

Lauding their efforts, the Banda SP said that the incident shows the dedication and devotion of these policemen. The woman was in need for medical attention and she could be saved only because these cops acted on time, he said, adding he has given each of the police personnel a certificate for their good work along with a promised cash reward coming in next few days.