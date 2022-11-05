Road not built because someone had thrown a shoe at CM: Prashant Kishor’s fresh jibe at Nitish

In a fresh jibe towards Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, political analyst Prashant Kishor claimed that a village in Bihar has been deprived of a road connecting it to the district headquarters because of an incident when someone had thrown a shoe at the CM, about 15 years ago, news agency PTI reported.

Kishor, who is on a 3,500-kilometre-long padayatra (foot march) in Bihar, was interacting with villagers in West Champaran district as part of his “Jan Suraaj” campaign on Friday.

During the interaction, Kishor told the crowd in Jogapatti, “Bettiah town is 32 kilometres away. The dirt track is a nightmare for travellers who are bound to get an asthma attack.”

“I am told that the road is not being built because someone here had thrown a shoe at the CM 15 years ago. The culprit was never found out but the entire area is being punished,” Kishor alleged, as quoted by PTI.

Following the allegations, the Janata Dal (United) party, of which Kumar is the de facto leader, hit back saying that the political analyst must hold the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the bad roads condition.

“Why is Prashant Kishor so wary of speaking against the BJP, which has held the road construction department portfolio for a major part of the CM’s tenure so far,” said Afaque Ahmed, a national general secretary of the JD(U).

“Since Prashant Kishor is a novice in politics, he is making such frivolous statements. He must know that Nitish Kumar is credited with transforming Bihar,” Ahmed added.

The Nitish-led party has repeatedly accused Kishor, calling him an “agent of the BJP”.