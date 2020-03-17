Road in JNU named after Savarkar, students’ body slams move

March 17, 2020

The road going towards the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, from the university campus has been renamed.

Road in JNU named after Vinayak Damodar. (Express Photo)

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has named a road inside the campus after Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a move criticised by the students’ union.

The road going towards the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, from the university campus has been renamed, according to Saket Moon, vice president of the JNU students’ union.

“Earlier, the road didn’t have any name. But on Sunday night, we saw that it had been named as V D Savarkar Marg,” Moon said.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh slammed the move, terming it a “shame” that Savarkar’s name had been put in the university.

According to registrar Pramod Kumar, the decision to name the road after Savarkar was taken at the executive council meeting on November 13.

Last year, controversy had erupted in the Delhi University after the ABVP-led students’ union there had installed a bust of Savarkar without permission from authorities. It was removed later by the students’ body.

