The number of road accident deaths in Chennai has witnessed a significant decline in the first half of 2023, according to a statement released by the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP), The Indian Express reported.

The data reveals a 19.7 per cent decrease in fatalities compared to the corresponding period in 2021, and a 10 per cent decrease compared to 2022.

Statistics provided by the GCTP indicate that from January 1 to June 20, 2021, a total of 269 individuals lost their lives in 265 fatal accidents. In the same timeframe in 2022, 240 fatalities occurred in 238 accidents. However, this year’s figures show a notable decline, with 216 deaths recorded in 214 accidents, according to The Indian Express.

Officials credit the reduction in fatalities to several measures implemented by the GCTP, including an increase in the registration of cases and the execution of special drives targeting drunk driving and wrong-side driving. Additionally, efforts have been made to enforce pillion-rider helmet compliance and ensure general adherence to traffic rules.

The GCTP has been actively engaged in creating awareness among road users and fostering collaborations with technological initiatives. Through rigorous enforcement and disciplined traffic regulation, the GCTP encourages the public to remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines, and utilise protective gear.

To aid their efforts, the traffic police have incorporated advanced tools such as 2D speed radar, vehicle interceptors, and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras.

In a bid to enhance road safety, the GCTP utilized Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping through the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD), an initiative of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, to identify 104 accident hotspots across Chennai. Subsequently, the traffic police allocated Rs 1 crore towards improving the road infrastructure at these identified locations.