RLSP now, LJP next? After Chirag Paswan’s deadline, Tejashwi Yadav’s offer to ‘guardian’ Ram Vilas Paswan

By: | Published: December 20, 2018 5:41 PM

On Monday, Chirag Paswan said that NDA is passing through “trying times” after the exit of the TDP and the RLSP, and the BJP's failure to address concerns of coalition partners in a "timely" manner could be "damaging".

RLSP, LJP, BJP, bharatiya janata party, Chirag Paswan, Tejashwi Yadav, Ram Vilas Paswan, mahagathbandhan, grand alliance

In a jolt to the National Democratic Party (NDA), former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) joined Bihar UPA on Thursday. Kushwaha announced his party’s association with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) in a meeting in New Delhi. However, there are rumours that Ram Vilas Paswan led Lok Janshakti Party is not happy with the BJP. On Monday, Chirag Paswan said that NDA is passing through “trying times” after the exit of the TDP and the RLSP, and the BJP’s failure to address concerns of coalition partners in a “timely” manner could be “damaging”.

Chirag, son of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and parliamentary board chairman of LJP, expressed disappointment over “no headway” despite “a number of meetings with the BJP leadership” over the issue of seat-sharing in Bihar.

“Following the exit of the TDP and the RLSP, the NDA is passing through trying times. In view of this, it is imperative that the BJP addresses the concerns of those still in the alliance in a timely and respectable manner”, Paswan tweeted.

“No headway has been made on seat-sharing despite a number of meetings with leaders of the BJP. If things are not settled in time, it could prove to be damaging”, the LJP leader

Soon after Chirag’s tweet, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav referred to Ram Vilas Paswan as his ‘guardian’, adding that LJP should walk out of the alliance with BJP if it wasn’t happy. “Things will be clear by evening, you’ll get to know. We have invited Upendra Kushwaha to show up. Even LJP isn’t happy with Modi ji’s faction,” Tejashwi told reporters.

The LJP was a part of Manmohan Singh led UPA government. In 2014, the party joined Narendra Modi-led NDA ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and won six out of the seven seats it had contested. The party also got a ministerial berth in the state government when Nitish Kumar returned to the NDA last year.

Apart from seat sharing, party leader Chirag Paswan had also disapproved raising issues like the Ayodhya Ram temple in elections after the BJP lost power in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

