RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha claims some in NDA don’t want Narendra Modi to become PM again

Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Samta Patry (RLSP) national president Upendra Kushwaha has alleged that ‘some people in the BJP-led NDA did not want to see Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister again in 2019’.

“In NDA (National Democratic Alliance), there are some people who don’t want Modiji to become the Prime Minister again. Such people intentionally spread rumours to trigger conflicts within the NDA,” Kushwaha told reporters in Patna on Friday without identifying anyone.

When asked who in the NDA didn’t want to see Modi as PM in 2019, Kushwaha refused to reveal the names of such people. “Everything will be known at the appropriate time,” he added.

Kushwaha whose RLSP which is an ally of the ruling BJP-led NDA affirmed that “his party wanted Narendra Modi to become the Prime Minister again after the 2019 polls.”

Kushwaha also dismissed reports that the BJP has offered his party just two seats for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“No such talks or meeting has taken place on seat-sharing,” Kushwaha, who will begin district-wise public meetings from Saturday, said.

Kushwaha told this when asked about the seat-sharing formula for the 2019 general elections being finalised by the NDA constituents in Bihar, with the BJP getting the lion’s share of 20 out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats and the rest going to its allies including the JD(U), LJP and the RLSP. Although a formal announcement is yet to be made, a senior BJP leader had earlier this week said that the BJP will contest 20 seats, JD(U) of Nitish Kumar 12, LJP of Ram Vilas Paswan 5, RLSP 2 and a splinter group of RLSP 1. Bihar sends 40 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

Kushwaha’s RLSP had won three seats in 2014. But Jehanabad MP Arun Kumar revolted against him soon. Kushwaha who represents Karakat constituency (Rohtas) in the Lok Sabha had earlier fueled speculation about allying with the RJD by talking about how “rice of Kushwanshis and milk from Yaduvanshis can make a wholesome kheer”.