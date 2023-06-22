Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary will not be attending the mega Opposition meeting in Patna on Friday, owing to a “pre-decided family function”.

In a letter addressed to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has called the Opposition meet, Jayant Chaudhary said since the family function was scheduled earlier, he would not be able to participate in the meeting.

Chaudhary wished Nitish Kumar good luck for the success of the Opposition meeting.

Top leaders from nearly 20 Opposition parties are set to converge in Patna for the meet, where they would try to chalk out a joint strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Apart from Jayant Chaudhary, another big miss at the Opposition meeting will be Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati, who as per the Janata Dal (United) was not invited.

Mayawati clarifies stance on Opposition meet

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Thursday clarified her stance against an opposition alliance. “Dil mile na mile, haath milate rahiye,” Mayawati commented.

2. बल्कि अब लोकसभा आम चुनाव के पूर्व विपक्षी पार्टियाँ जिन मुद्दों को मिलकर उठा रही हैं और ऐसे में श्री नीतीश कुमार द्वारा कल 23 जून की विपक्षी नेताओं की पटना बैठक ’दिल मिले न मिले हांथ मिलाते रहिए’ की कहावत को ज्यादा चरितार्थ करता है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 22, 2023

“It would have been better if before preparing for such an alliance keeping 2024 Lok Sabha election in mind, these parties had cleared their mind and intention. In UP, 80 Lok Sabha seats are crucial but it does not seem so from the attitude of the opposition parties. Are they serious? Without the right priorities, will there be any change?” Mayawati wrote in a long Twitter post.