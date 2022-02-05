RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary files police complaint against viral fake Twitter post

The RLD is contesting the UP assembly polls in alliance with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party while the BJP has allied with the Apna Dal and Nishad Party.

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary has filed a complaint with Baghpat Police after a fake social media post on his name went viral. Informing this on Twitter, Chaudhary indirectly accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading fake Twitter posts in his name.

“A fake post is being made viral on Baghpat election. They are not able to answer questions on development, the public should identify who are these people who are making fake posts using Photoshop!!” said Jayant Chaudhary.

The photo of the fake post shared by Jayant reads, “I and my party RLD gave a ticket to Ahmad Hameed from Baghpat. This is the biggest mistake of my life. I was not aware that Ahmad Hameed’s family became Nawab after killing Baba Shahmal Tomar Jat and sent arms to kill jats during the Muzaffarnagar riots. I am cancelling this ticket but since nomination cannot be withdrawn now, my community can now vote freely in Baghpat.”

While the RLD has fielded Ahmad Hameed from the Baghpat seat, the BJP has fielded Yogesh Dhama and while the Congress has given a ticket to Anil Dev Tyagi.

Both, Akhilesh and Jayant have been critical of the BJP government.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Akhilesh yesterday, 43-year-old Jayant said that youths and farmers want a positive change because they feel that they have been cheated by the present government. He said incidents of rape and murder in Hathras, Bulandshahar and Unnao prove that the tall claims of improved law and order situation under the BJP government are hollow. Earlier, the BJP had sent feelers to Jayant Chaudhary to break the alliance with the SP and join the NDA.