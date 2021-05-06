  • MORE MARKET STATS

RLD chief Ajit Singh dies of COVID-19

By: |
May 6, 2021 10:39 AM

Former Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Ajit Singh passed away at a Gurgaon hospital on Thursday morning battling COVID-19, his family said.

Ajit Singh, RJD dealer, Ajit Singh passed away from Covid, son of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh,Ajit Singh was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 on April 20

Former Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Ajit Singh passed away at a Gurgaon hospital on Thursday morning battling COVID-19, his family said. He was 82. Singh, the son of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 on April 20, the family said in a statement.

“Chaudhary Ajit Singh ji was diagnosed as COVID+ on the 20th April. He battled his condition till the very end and breathed his last today morning, the 6th of May, 2021,” his son Jayant Chowdhury tweeted. “Throughout his life journey, Chaudhary Sahib was loved and respected by many. He, in turn cherished this bond with all of you and gave his best consideration and efforts for your welfare,” he said.

Related News

“As our Nation confronts the horrific pandemic, it is our humble request to all those who wish to pay their respects, to please stay at home as far as possible. We must observe all safety protocols to keep ourselves and everyone around us healthy and safe. This would be the best way to honour Chaudhary Sahib as well as all those COVID warriors who are working night and day to protect us,” he said.

“We pray for solace for all those families that have been ravaged by this brutal disease,” the message posted by Jayant on behalf of the family said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav and others have condoled the death of the leader.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. RLD chief Ajit Singh dies of COVID-19
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bickering within BJP after Bengal defeat? BJP leader Tathagata Roy now criticizes induction of TMC turncoats
2Finally, US backs India and South Africa’s corona vaccine patent waiver request; check what New Delhi has to say
3Not valid: Supreme Court strikes down Maharashtra government’s Maratha quota law