RK Mathur sworn in as first Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh

October 31, 2019

The oath of office was administered by chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir high court Geeta Mittal at a simple function held at Leh. 

Radha Krishna Mathur was on Thursday sworn-in as the first Lt Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh.

Radha Krishna Mathur was on Thursday sworn-in as the first Lt Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh, which came into existence after bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir. The oath of office was administered by chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir high court Geeta Mittal at a simple function held at Leh.

(More details are awaited.)

