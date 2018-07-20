RJD to bring no-confidence motion against Nitish Kumar government soon

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Lalu Prasad Yadav today said that the party may bring a no-confidence motion against the Nitish Kumar-led government in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav who is also the son of Lalu, told reporters that the party will try to bring a no-trust motion against the JD(U)-BJP government in the next assembly session.

When asked why this is required despite the fact that Kumar enjoys a majority on the floor of the House, he said that the no-confidence motion is sometimes needed to make government ‘answerable’ to the public.

“We might bring it sometime,” he said. “No-confidence motion is not brought always to bring the government down. Sometimes it is for making the government provide answers to the public.”

He added: “If not in this session, we will try to bring it in the next session.”

The Bihar Assembly has 243 chairs. The RJD is the single largest party with 81 MLAs. The JD(U) and BJP have 70 and 53 MLAs, respectively. Kumar also enjoys the support of 8 MLAs which include 2 MLAs each of RLSP and LJP. The Congress party has only 27 legislators.

The JD(U) of Kumar had contested the 2015 elections in an alliance with the RJD and Congress and formed the government. But a series of allegations of corruption against the RJD leaders, especially against Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap, had put Kumar in the dock. Kumar had in July last year quit the government and again joined the ranks with the BJP to form a government.

Also during the presidential election, when Kumar was heading the Grand Alliance government, had not voted in favour of Meira Kumar who was the opposition’s nominee for the top Constitutional role.