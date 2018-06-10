RJD organises blood donation camp on eve of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s birthday

Exhorting people to participate in charity activities, former deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav today lauded his party’s youth wing for organizing a blood donation camp here on the eve of his father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad’s 71st birthday. (PTI)

Exhorting people to participate in charity activities, former deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav today lauded his party’s youth wing for organizing a blood donation camp here on the eve of his father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad’s 71st birthday. The RJD chief, who has been convicted in four fodder scam cases, is currently out on a six-week provisional bail.

The Jharkhand high court granted him the interim relief on medical grounds. Inaugurating the camp at party headquarters, Yadav, who is the leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly, said “blood donation was the biggest example of charity”. “I appreciate the RJD youth wing’s efforts to set up this camp here today. We can protect others’ lives by donating blood,” he said.

The members of RJD’s youth wing has been organising blood donation camps on the occasion of the Lalu Prasad’s birthday for the past three years, Yadav said, adding that the party will continue to serve humanity.

The former deputy CM also extended Eid greetings in advance to the people of this state. “An Iftar party will be organised on June 13 at my official residence here in the state capital,” Yadav said.